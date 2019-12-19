Pakistan+Foreign+Minister+Qureshi+calls+for+optimising+bilateral+economic+linkages

Wednesday, 04 December 2019 - 7:03

Pakistan Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi who arrived in Sri Lanka on a two day visit, called on Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena at the Foreign Ministry and discussed the growing bilateral relations that could be further diversified and developed in the main sectors.

The visiting Foreign said that Pakistan looks forward with much enthusiasm in working with Sri Lanka and invited the Minister to visit the country in the near future.

The Minister emphasized that the two countries having held longstanding trade ties need to reach a higher level of economic cooperation, which at present has not been fully optimised and there is much potential for economic linkages to be strengthened.