Wednesday, 11 December 2019 - 14:47

India provides a Rs 300 million grant for the development of the Palaly Airport

The Government of India has made a grant of Rs. 300 million for the development of the Jaffna-Palaly Airport as a regional airport.

The Indian High Commissioner Tranjith Singh made this announcement when he met the Minister of Industrial Export Investment Promotion and Civil Aviation, Prasanna Ranatunga, yesterday.

Under this development program, attention will be paid to the expansion of the passenger terminal at the Palaly Airport and the construction of the luggage inspection yard.