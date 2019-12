Saturday, 14 December 2019 - 6:38

Sri Lanka’s rupee closed weaker at between 181 rupees and 10 cents to 181 rupees and 25 cents to the US dollar in the spot market yesterday, while gilt yields remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, Liquidity in the overnight money market was 25.52 billion rupees, up from 9.62 billion rupees at Thursday’s close.

Central bank injected 3.50 billion rupees at 7.54 percent in an overnight reverse repo auction.