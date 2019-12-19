Sunday, 15 December 2019 - 7:29
Tourism industry hopeful of winter revival
Reports state that the tourism sector is hopeful of a successful winter season following months of rebuilding after the Easter attacks took a toll on the hospitality industry.
Industry sources said bookings are improving and favourable.
Reports indicate that some airlines are operating charter flights, while neighbour India has increased air travel capacity to the island over the past couple of months.
