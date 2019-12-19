COP25+summit+fails+to+address+key+carbon+markets+issue

Monday, 16 December 2019 - 6:51

After lengthy negotiations, delegations from nearly 200 countries at the COP25 climate summit have reached an agreement on stepping up the global response to cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

The final declaration called for fresh proposals on pledges on reducing carbon emissions to be in place by next year's COP26.

It also called for more ambition to close the gap between existing emissions pledges and goals of the 2015 Paris climate agreement.