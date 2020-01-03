GroupM’s Mindshare Sri Lanka extends winning streak with dual Golds at Campaign Asia Awards 2019

Monday, 16 December 2019 - 6:51

Consolidating its position as Sri Lanka’s most awarded media agency, GroupM agency Mindshare Sri Lanka extended an unprecedented winning streak at the prestigious Campaign Asia Awards 2019, beating out stiff competition from local and regional agencies to once againemerge with dual gold awards for the second consecutive year.

Once again dominating the Rest of South Asia (ROSA) category Mindshare Sri Lanka brought home the coveted “Media Agency of the Year – Gold Award”, as well as “The Digital Agency of the Year – Gold Award”, sealing its reputation as one of the most successful agencies in the region, and the most awarded agency in Sri Lanka.

“The Agency of the Year awards are unique in that they take a holistic view of agencies – including not just the quality of our output, but also taking into account how we are able to deliver these results. Given that our industry is changing at an even faster pace we have always continued to invest in our people, and our technology.

“That is what has set us apart, not just in Sri Lanka, but even among our sister agencies and the rest of the competition across South Asia. The future is in digital, and it belongs to inspired, creative, out-of-the-box minds like those who make up our fully homegrown GroupM Sri Lanka team. That is where we will continue to invest. We continue to look to the future, investing in world class digital tech to gear up the Sri Lankan media and digital industries for the next decade of digital,” Shalendra Mendis, Director- Digital Media, GroupM Sri Lanka stated.

This year’s awards increase GroupM Sri Lanka’s overall haul of awards from Campaign Asia up to four golds for Media Agency of the Year, and two gold awards for Digital Media Agency of the Year.

“We are extremely proud of our entire team for repeating our wins from last year, once again beating out some extremely strong competition from regional agencies that included, not just media agencies, but creative and digital agencies too.



To bring home the two gold accolades from Campaign Asia for two years in a row is a mammoth achievement for us and Sri Lanka, and it proves how we are a nation that punches well above its weight – especially when it comes to creativity and innovation,” Chaminda Samarakone, General Manager, Mindshare added.

“It is an honour to be recognised by the industry yet again, but more importantly, we value our clients and the partnerships that inspire our team members to harness their passion and creative energies into delivering the best media solutions,” Sabry Haniz, Chief Operating Officer, GroupM Sri Lanka, stated.



“Our strength has always been the deep understanding, and balanced approach of media science and media creativity we use in solving a client’s business problems. Data, insights and technology are at the core of all the work we do. Being recognised year on year with Gold Awards for the past four years is testament to the strength we have as the market leader, not just in the local media industry but also within the regional forum,” Bakmee Perera, Director - Strategy, GroupM Sri Lanka added.

Campaign Asia is the foremost industry voice in advertising and communications across the globe. Now in its 26th edition, the annual Agency of the Year Awards were created with the intention of showcasing, inspired leadership, management excellence, outstanding business performance and overall achievement in the advertising and communication industries.



A diverse client portfolio positions Mindshare as Sri Lanka’s largest media consolidation agency. As with all GroupM agencies, Mindshare places a strong focus on investing in its people. GroupM has gained a reputation as a university of talent development. It is instrumental in funneling talent to the entire industry, driving the industry to the forefront.

GroupM Sri Lanka, along with its flagship agency brands Mindshare and Wavemaker, is known to have dominated at award circuits during previous years, both in global and local media-creative forums like the Festival of Media APAC & GLOBAL, Spikes Asia, MMA Smarties, WARC, Effie’s, SLIM Digi’s and WPP forums. The group’s work has also made waves at celebrated creative advertising forums such as CANNES.







