“Global Action for Fall Armyworm Control” launched by UN Food and Agriculture Organization.

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 6:44

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations has launched a pioneering initiative - “Global Action for Fall Armyworm Control”, that aims to mobilize 500 million US dollars over 2020 to 22 to take radical, direct and coordinated measures to fight the Fall Armyworm at a global level.

Fall Armyworm is an invasive moth originating in the Americas.

It prefers to eat maize but also feeds on 80 or more other crops, including rice, sorghum, millet, sugarcane, vegetable crops and cotton.

Once established in an area, the Fall Armyworm is almost impossible to eradicate and very difficult to stop spreading.