Vegetable+prices+to+come+down+by+2+weeks

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 - 18:43

The Hector Kobbekaduwa Agrarian Research and Training Institute states that the soaring prices of vegetables could decrease by the first week of January.

Managers of all Economic Centers said that the prices many popular varieties such as Beans, Carrot and Leeks have unprecedentedly increased.

A kilogram of such vegetables is currently sold at a price of nearly 400 rupees.

The continuous heavy rain throughout the country is supposed to be the main reason for the short supply from both the upcountry as well as from the Jaffna peninsula.

However, director of the institute, Duminda Priyadarshana told our news team that consumers look for substitutes such as green gram, dhal and cowpea until the price of vegetables prices are reduced.