Thursday, 19 December 2019

World Bank to provide US$ 25 mn loan

The World Bank yesterday approved a 25 million dollars loan to the Government of Sri Lanka to improve the transparency and efficiency of core government and public financial management functions.



The Public Sector Efficiency Strengthening Project (PSEP) will help strengthen the institutional capacity of the Ministry of Finance to improve efficiency and deliver better services.



The use of information technology and greater human resource capabilities will be the key drivers of this 5-year project.