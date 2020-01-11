Tea Strategy Road Map for 2030 : ‘Lanka cannot continue to depend on exporting black tea’

Monday, 06 January 2020 - 6:41

According to the Sri Lanka Tea Board Chairman, dspite the tea industry being at the cross-roads it has enormous potential for growth which will be supported by the ‘Tea Strategy Road map for 2030’ initiated by the stakeholders of the industry.

He said he is optimistic the perennial and lucrative industry will bounce back from tough times due to the global factors that have eroded its market share and prices in the recent years.