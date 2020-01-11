Suspension+of+Business+of+Perpetual+Treasuries+extended+for+another+6+months

Monday, 06 January 2020 - 12:42

The Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka has decided to extend the suspension of Perpetual Treasuries Limited from carrying on the business and activities of a primary dealer for a period of six months.

The extension came with effect from yesterday in order to continue the investigations being conducted by the Central Bank.

The decision has been taken acting in terms of the regulations made under the Registered Stock and Securities Ordinance and the Local Treasury Bills Ordinance.