Stock+market+down+in+heat+of+the+middle+eastern+conflict

Wednesday, 08 January 2020 - 16:09

With the unrest in the Middle East, the transactions in the Colombo stock market has decreased. The All Share Price Index fell 2.11 percent to close at 5898.84 at the end of the day.

It is a decrease of 127.25 units. Similarly, the S&P Sri Lanka Twenty Index fell by 58.58 points to close at 2799.41.

During the day 50.4 million shares were traded while the daily turnover was recorded at 624.4 million. Meanwhile, Iran's spiritual leader Ayatollah al-Khomeini has said that the attack on several US military bases in Iraq was a slap in the face to the US.

Addressing the nation, he stressed that American troops should withdraw from the region immediately.

In the meantime, Iranian state television has announced that 80 American soldiers have been killed by attacks on US targets.