Thursday, 09 January 2020 - 17:39
Grace Period for SME Loans
Small and Medium Scale entrepreneurs will be given a grace period till Dec. 31, 2020 to settle their active loans taken before December 31, 2019 says Finance Ministry.
Wednesday, 28 March 2018 - 16:00
USA President Donald Trump has signed a budget bill that included the reauthorization...
Wednesday, 14 March 2018 - 12:27
Reed J. Aeschliman has assumed his duties as the new Mission Director of the United States...
Tuesday, 13 March 2018 - 12:07
India has agreed to extend $ 100 million for a project to fix solar panels on the roofs...
Wednesday, 07 March 2018 - 12:11
A 12-member business delegation, comprising of more than ten Sri Lankan companies in the...
Tuesday, 27 February 2018 - 18:15
Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera says Sri Lanka like many other developing nations...
Tuesday, 27 March 2018 - 17:15
The Indian officials say that the new GST system which is in place in their country will...
Wednesday, 14 March 2018 - 12:27
Sunday, 11 March 2018 - 21:07
Central Bank says the price of rice varieties have declined considerably in February.The...
Friday, 09 March 2018 - 14:33
Major trading partners of the US have condemned President Donald Trump for signing off...
Thursday, 08 March 2018 - 16:17
China has once again dominated a list of global self-made woman billionaires.The top four...
Wednesday, 21 March 2018 - 17:55
Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera says to kick-start economic growth, private investment...
Monday, 12 March 2018 - 18:03
The trading at the Colombo Stock Exchange ended on a negative note today (Mar. 12).
The...
Monday, 05 March 2018 - 22:12
The Central Bank emphasizes based on its current projections, an increase in market interest...
Wednesday, 28 February 2018 - 18:03
The United States Agency for International Development’ YouLead programme and Microsoft...
Thursday, 18 January 2018 - 19:18
The latest data shows that the Chinese economy has grown by 6.9% in 2017.It was the first...
Friday, 23 March 2018 - 11:05
Farmers in Moneragala complain that their lemon cultivations are affected due to the prevailing...
Sunday, 11 March 2018 - 9:16
Job creation in the US economy surged last month, but the annual rate of wage growth slowed...
Friday, 16 December 2016 - 10:45
Facebook has announced new features to help combat fabricated news stories on the world's...
Monday, 12 December 2016 - 10:46
The IMF said on Friday in a release that since the start of the 3 year Extended...
Wednesday, 07 December 2016 - 13:27
The state has decided to re-launch the ferry service connecting Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu.
Ferry...
