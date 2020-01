Friday, 10 January 2020 - 6:44

Reports state that America’s trade deficit continued to tumble in November, hitting its lowest level in three years as imports of crude oil, computers and industrial supplies fell off sharply.

That put the United States on track for the first drop in the annual deficit in six years, likely reflecting the damage to international commerce from the US-China trade conflict and a sluggish global economy.

Lowering the deficit has been a chief goal of President Trump’s trade policy.