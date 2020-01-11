U.S.+imposes+more+sanctions+on+Iran+after+missile+attacks+in+Iraq

Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 6:35

The United States imposed more sanctions on Iran yesterday in retaliation for its missile attack on U.S. forces in Iraq this week and vowed to tighten the economic screws if Tehran continued “terrorist” acts or pursued a nuclear bomb.

The targets of the sanctions included Iran’s manufacturing, mining and textile sectors as well as senior Iranian officials who Washington said were involved in the January 8th attack on military bases housing U.S. troops.