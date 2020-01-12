Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers due next week

Sunday, 12 January 2020 - 6:33

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives in Colombo on Monday morning on a brief official visit while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives on Tuesday morning, according to the announcements by the Chinese and Russian missions in Colombo.

They are both here on tight schedules for separate top level meetings with the Government to discuss the entire range of bilateral relations.

Meanwhile USA’s Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells is also scheduled to arrive here on Monday for top level interactions with the Government on all aspects of Sri Lanka-US relations.