Legal+action+against+companies+and+institutions+which+do+not+pass+on+the+benefit+of+reduced+taxes

Monday, 13 January 2020 - 12:58

The Consumer Affairs Authority has decided to take legal action against the companies and other commercial institutions which do not pass on the benefits of the reduced taxes to the people effective from December 1st.

Authority Director Asela Bandara stated that certain companies have not passed on the benefits of reduced tax and annulment of nation building tax to the people despite the reminders given to them in this regard.

The Government reduced Vat to 8% from 15% and, the nation building tax was cancelled with effect from December 1st last year.