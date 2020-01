Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:37

US and China sign deal to ease trade war

The US and China have signed an agreement aimed at easing a trade war that has rattled markets and weighed on the global economy.

Speaking in Washington, US President Donald Trump said the pact would be "transformative" for the US economy.

Chinese leaders called it a "win-win" deal that would help foster better relations between the two countries.