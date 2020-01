Monday, 20 January 2020 - 6:41

Trade deficit contracts in first 11 months of 2019

Reports state that during the first eleven months of 2019, the trade deficit contracted compared to the corresponding period in 2018.

This was as a result of the significant decline in expenditure on imports along with a marginal increase in earnings from exports.

Although tourist arrivals decreased on a year-on-year basis in November 2019, a continued recovery is seen in the tourism industry.

Workers’ remittances declined (year-on-year) in November 2019 and have recorded a cumulative decline during the first eleven months of 2019.