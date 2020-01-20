Trade+deficit+contracts+in+first+11+months+of+2019

Monday, 20 January 2020 - 6:41

Reports state that during the first eleven months of 2019, the trade deficit contracted compared to the corresponding period in 2018.

This was as a result of the significant decline in expenditure on imports along with a marginal increase in earnings from exports.

Although tourist arrivals decreased on a year-on-year basis in November 2019, a continued recovery is seen in the tourism industry.

Workers’ remittances declined (year-on-year) in November 2019 and have recorded a cumulative decline during the first eleven months of 2019.