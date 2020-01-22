Edex Expo 2020 Kandy leg to commence on 24th Jan ’20, after a successful event in Colombo

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 17:55

"EDEX Expo 2020, the pioneering and largest higher education exhibition and Job Fair, concluded vibrantly at BMICH this weekend, drawing over 15,000 footfall during three days from Friday to Sunday.It was declared open by His Excellency Eric Lavertu, the Ambassador of France, to Sri Lanka and Maldives.More than 300 stalls, representing local and foreign higher educational institutes and top corporate seeking for talented youth, were among the exhibitors.A live performance of arts and crafts, displaying of winning paintings from 'EDEX Sithuwam' arts competition, and many inventions including the award winning 'Harry Potter Sorting Hat' were also on display at the premise, to elaborate wide variety of choices, options & opportunities the youth have today.EDEX is a non-profit organization, consisting of Volunteers from Royal College alumni, who hold leading positions in industry.The Chairman of EDEX, Mr Mahinda Galagedara stated "We are so happy to have set up such a massive event in BMICH, benefiting thousands of youth with a wide array of choices, from educational opportunities, scholarships, special loan schemes, career counseling, job interviews, seminars from industry experts and also guidance and motivation for entrepreneurs.We strive strong to make Sri Lankan youth to be globally competitive. Everyone around Kandy are most welcome to EDEX happening in KCC this weekend"EDEX also donated essentials to Kudamithiwa Primary School in Nikaweratiya and Gabbala Sirisangabo Maha Vidyalaya in Mawanella, as a part of its CSR initiative to help rural schools.Renowned artist Edward Jayakody who joined the ceremony mentioned "rural children are equally talented as the ones in cities, other than the fact that they lack adequate resources.Hence this generous gesture of reaching out and sharing with such children, with love and passion, becomes paramount.I'm impressed with the initiative of EDEX Nenapahana".EDEX is thankful to its valued sponsors, stall holders and partners for their enthusiastic participation. The exhibition is a collective effort of all the parties together.The second phase of EDEX Expo and Job Fair is due to be held in Kandy City Center (KCC) on 24th and 25th January.Exhibition starts at 9.30 am and ends at 6.00 pm. EDEX organizers invite all school leavers and job seekers to take part at the exhibition, and be benefitted by all the facilities. Entrance is entirely free"