Sunday, 26 January 2020 - 6:51

Sri Lanka in move to liberalize alcohol licenses to boost tourism

14

Views

The government information office said that Provincial councils in Sri Lanka have been asked to liberalize beverage licenses to improve tourism receipts to the country.



Provincial councils were requested present proposals to liberalize beverage licenses during a meeting with Tourism and Aviation Minister Prasanna Ranatunga and Tourism and Aviation State Minister Arundika Fernando.



The meeting was held as a part of a plan to grow tourism earnings to the 10 billion US dollar target set by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa by 2025.