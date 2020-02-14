Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 7:08

WhatsApp to stop working on millions of phones

255

Views

Messaging service WhatsApp will no longer work on millions of smartphones from 1 February.



Android and iPhone devices which only support outdated operating systems will no longer be able to run the Facebook-owned app.



Smartphones using Android 2.3.7 and older, and iPhone iOS 8 or older, are those affected by the update.