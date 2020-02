Monday, 10 February 2020 - 6:39

Amazon is the latest major company to pull out of one of the world's largest tech shows “The Mobile World Congress in Barcelona”, because of risks posed by the coronavirus.

The organiser said the event, which attracts 100,000 people, will go ahead. But it admitted other companies are considering whether to attend.

Many companies have already withdrawn from the conference which runs between 24th to 27th February.