Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:42

Singapore tourism to take 'significant hit' in 2020 due to coronavirus, up to 30% fewer visitors expected

The Singapore Tourism Board has said that the tourism sector will take a “significant hit”, with visitor arrivals estimated to fall by 25 per cent to 30 per cent this year due to the novel Covid 19 coronavirus outbreak.



The Covid 19 coronavirus outbreak has significantly impacted visitor arrivals, especially from China, which accounts for about 20 per cent of international visitor arrivals.



Reports added that there were about 3.6 million visitors from China in 2019. Compared to 2018, there was a 12 per cent increase in visitors from Tier 2 Chinese cities like Jinan, Ningbo and Xiamen.