Facebook cancels San Francisco summit on coronavirus fears

Facebook said yesterday, that it had cancelled its global marketing summit scheduled for next month in San Francisco due to coronavirus-related risks.



The event, scheduled for Mar 9th to Mar 12th at the Moscone Center, was expected to see over 4,000 participants.



Earlier this week, Mobile World Congress, the annual telecoms industry gathering in Barcelona, was cancelled after a mass exodus by exhibitors on coronavirus fears.