Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 6:47

Facebook Mark Zuckerberg boss urges tighter regulation

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg has called for more regulation of harmful online content, saying it was not for companies like his to decide what counts as legitimate free speech.



Citing China, Zuckerberg also warned excessive control risked stifling individual expression.



He was speaking at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.