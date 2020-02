Monday, 17 February 2020 - 6:41

The IMF head said yesterday, that the Covid 19 coronavirus epidemic could damage global economic growth this year, but a sharp and rapid economic rebound could follow,

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, told the Global Women's Forum in Dubai that it was "too early" to assess the full impact of the epidemic but acknowledged that it had already affected sectors such as tourism and transportation.