Wednesday, 19 February 2020 - 6:36

Milan Fashion Week hit by Chinese no-show over virus fears

Milan Fashion Week kicked off yesterday, overshadowed by the coronavirus outbreak, with thousands of Chinese designers, buyers and journalists ditching the event.



China accounts for over a third of global luxury consumption and the crisis has already cost Italy's fashion sector millions of euros.



But the show must go on, and for five days, Italy's biggest fashion names will showcase their Autumn-Winter 2020 Women's collections.