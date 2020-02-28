Dialog%E2%80%99s+Newest+Mobile+Security+Device+%E2%80%98Suraksha%E2%80%99+Enables+Parents+to+Secure+Their+Child%E2%80%99s+World
Friday, 28 February 2020
Dialog’s Newest Mobile Security Device ‘Suraksha’ Enables Parents to Secure Their Child’s World
Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider, introduced the latest mobile security device ‘Suraksha’, an all-encompassing safety-device specifically designed for children, accompanied by a multitude of parental controls and advanced features, as a solution for parents looking to keep track of their children anytime, anywhere in hassle free manner.

Dialog Suraksha mobile security device is the perfect accompaniment forparents that wish to stay connected to their children at all times and to keep track of their whereaboutsto ensure that they are safe, secure and just a call away, ensuring peace of mind anytime, anywhere for the parents.  

The Suraksha mobile device with its simple user interface, is designed with child safety and functionality in mind, packed with advanced features including easily accessible speed-dial keys, ability to send and receive calls from pre-approved contacts, SMART SOS - pressing the SOS button longer will automatically trigger emergency calls in a round-robin manner to 4 pre-defined numbers until someone answers, child tracking - GPS/Geo-Fencing (location on demand), parent’s ability to control the device via Amber 360 app, automatic notifications to parents (ex: battery low), Out of Zone alerts (parents can define safety zones using the mobile app and receive alerts), remote shutdown, and more versatile features.

The primary function of the device is to open a simple line of communication with parents through the touch of a button, and for the parents to easily track their child anytime from anywhere through an app.

Rainer Deutschmann, Group Chief Operating Officer of Dialog Axiata PLC said, “The newest mobile security device ‘Suraksha’ is the latest from Dialog to help parents keep their children safe. When developing this product, we factored in important aspects, such as parental controls, durability, function restrictions, GPS tracking, and cost. We wanted to reassure parents by launching a device with plenty of parental controls, which will assist them in keeping an eye on their little ones at all times, whether they are doing after-school activities or travelling to and from school.”

The Suraksha devices are priced at Rs. 4,990/- and are available at all Dialog Customer Care Centres island-wide.

Customers can visit www.dialog.lk/suraksha for more information.


