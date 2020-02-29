Saturday, 29 February 2020 - 6:30

Dow slumps again to finish worst week since October 2008

11

Views

Wall Street stocks suffered another downbeat session yesterday, to conclude the worst week since the 2008 financial crisis amid worries the coronavirus will derail global economic growth.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished at 25,409.36, down 357.28 points (1.39 per cent), but about 725 points above its session lows.



The broad-based S&P 500 shed 24.54 points (0.82 per cent) to 2,954.22, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index ended essentially flat at 8,567.37.