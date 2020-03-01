Sunday, 01 March 2020 - 6:39

Coronavirus, Italian economy takes a body blow

15

Views

The Italian economy takes a body blow, after it became the first European country to report a major surge in cases of the coronavirus, with numbers quickly climbing into the hundreds.



Milan is not one of the areas covered by the shutdown.



But even so, major tourist and cultural sites such as the cathedral (the Duomo) and the opera house La Scala have been closed.