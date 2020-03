Tuesday, 03 March 2020 - 8:07

It has been decided that the limit for concessionary loans provided by the government for people in distress owing to the higher interest rates of micro loan companies, has been increased from 40,000 rupees to 60,000.

This is an increase of 20,000 rupees.

Issuing a communique the finance, economic and policy development ministry noted that accordingly the interest rate for the loan has been reduced from 14% to 9% as well.