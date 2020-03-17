Colombo+Stock+Exchange+recovering+to+normalcy

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 - 13:22

The Colombo stock market rebounded this morning. The All Share Price Index rose by 1.3 percent in the first half of trading, while S&P Sri Lanka's Twenty index rose by 2.05 percent in the first few hours of trading.

The stock market turnover is currently 13 million rupees.

The stock market's lowest value for the past 8 years was reported yesterday.