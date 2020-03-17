Stock exchange – both indices in the red

Thursday, 12 March 2020 - 18:28

Trading at Sri Lanka's Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) was halted temporarily for 30 minutes today (12)following the S & P index dropping below 5 percent from the previous closing. The S & P index fell 121.28 points or 5.05 percent and the ASPI fell by 3.77%.

On Tuesday (10), regular trading was stopped for 30 minutes as the S&P SL20 index dropped by 5% during the trading session.

The automatic circuit breaker comes into effect once the indices drop below 5 percent.

This was the second time during the week that trading was halted

However, trading recommenced after a 30-minute break and the day ended with the All Share Price Index down by 184.97 points to close at 5,019.55 while S&P SL20 index indicated a fall of 112.11 points to close at 2,293.69. This is a decline of 3.55% and 4.66 for the ASPI & the S&P.





According to the CSE daily the top ten gainers today (12) were

CEYLON GUARDIAN

AGALAWATTE

CIC [X]

TRADE FINANCE

PRIME FINANCE

RADIANT GEMS

UNION ASSURANCE

COLD STORES

CDB

CEYLINCO INS. [X)

According to the CSE daily the top ten losers today (12) were

BROWNS INVSTMNTS

TESS AGRO

BANSEI RESORTS

MULTI FINANCE

SINHAPUTHRA FIN [P]

S M B LEASING

COMM LEASE & FIN

LANKA VENTURES

CITRUS HIKKADUWA

HVA FOODS

Meanwhile, US stock plummeted last evening after President Donald Trump announced that travel from Europe to the United States will be suspended for 30 days, beginning Friday at midnight.

DOW plunged more than 1,100 points, or 4.73%. S&P 500 fell 4.6% and Nasdaq were down 5%.