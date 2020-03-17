A shortage of Bombay onions in Dambulla?

Monday, 16 March 2020 - 16:02

It is reported that there is a shortage of Big onions at the Dambulla Economic Center.

However, consumers state that there is a racket of hiding the big onion stocks and selling them at a price higher than the regulated prices.

Although the guaranteed price of Rs 190 per kilogram for big onions has been fixed currently big onions are being sold between Rs. 250 - 300.