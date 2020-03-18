Market Update - USD appreciates

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 13:27

LKR-USD Exchange rate hit a high of 184.96 showing and increase of 0.5% from Friday.

The government emphasizes that there is no shortage of goods due to the prevailing situation in the country.

Co-Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Bandula Gunawardena told a media briefing in Colombo today that the people should not have to worry about a shortage of goods.

Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated sharply against the US dollar.



The bond rates fell by 15 points following the Central Bank policy rate revision.



The 2024 maturities were traded at around 9.75 while the 2027 maturities were traded at 9.95%



The yield on the 10-year LKR sovereign bonds rose to 11.75%.

According to the Central Bank's exchange rates, the selling rate for the US dollar was recorded at 185.08