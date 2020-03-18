Stock+market+will+not+trade+today

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 13:55

A statement has been issued today by the Colombo Stock Exchange stating that stock market will not be trading today since the government has declared an additional 3-day holiday.

The stock market announced a holiday today as a measure to reduce the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Meanwhile, the US Wall Street Stock Exchange index yesterday hit its lowest level in three decades.

Reflecting the impact of the Corona virus on the American economy, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 3,000 points (13%).