Wednesday, 18 March 2020 - 14:22

Vegetables piled up at Dambulla - Prices come down, no vendors

It is reported that the Vegetable stocks have piled up the Dambulla Economic Center.

The Management Trust of the Economic Center stated that although the bulk of the vegetable stocks were received, the vendors had not come to purchase them.

Due to this, the price of certain vegetables has come down, the wholesale price of a kilo of beans is Rs. 75 and a kilo of beetroot is sold between Rs 20 - 30.