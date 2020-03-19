SL Rupee Depreciates - selling rate of a US $ recorded at Rs 187.23 - CBSL

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 - 16:53

Sri Lankan Rupee depreciated against US dollar. The selling rate of dollar was Rs.187.23 according to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank has adopted various measures during the Public Holiday Period Announced by the Government.

The Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) operations will be continued as usual.

Banks have been advised to continue their operations while taking all the precautionary measures to mitigate the risk of spreading covid-19 virus, including encouraging public to conduct more on line transactions.

Public Services offered by EPF Department will be curtailed during 17th to 20 March 2020.

The public has been advised to refrain or minimize visiting the EPF Office in Colombo. However, in the event of an urgent necessity, the EPF has placed drop- boxes outside the Lloyds Building, Sir Baron Jayathilake Mawatha, Colombo 1, to facilitate the public to submit their documents to the EPF Department.