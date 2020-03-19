CSE will be closed for trading tomorrow (19)

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 - 23:50

The Colombo Stock Exchange will be closed for trading tomorrow (19). The Stock exchange has been closed in conjunction with the additional holidays declared by the government with the aim of controlling the spread of cornavirus.

The stock markets all over the world have been going through a downward trend with various stock markets going below the 5% drop which requires trading to be halted in several markets.

The CSE experienced this automatic shutdown thrice during the last week.

The health concern around Covid-19 continues to have a drastic impact on the financial markets.

The Philippines became the first country on Tuesday to close its financial markets due to the outbreak after some bourses around the world closed trading floors or paused trade after big falls in market value.

Some of the Asian and European markets that closed in the red is given below;

The UK - FTSE - 4.05%

Germany- DAX - 5.56%

France - CAC - 3.26%

Hong Kong - Hangseng - 4.08%

Japan - Nikkei - 1.68%

China - Shanghai -1.83%

Singapore -1.18%

Indian SenSex -5.59%

Indonesia – Idex - 2.83%

Bangladesh DSE Board -4.87%