Treasury Bill Auction on 25th - LRK 32,000 million to be issued.

Saturday, 21 March 2020 - 21:39

Auction of Treasury bills worth Rs 32,000 million will be held on the 25th.

The Central Bank said it will auction LKR 8,000 million bills with 91 days maturity, another LKR 8,000 million with 182 days maturity and LKR 14,000 million bills with 364 days maturity period.