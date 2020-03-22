Sunday, 22 March 2020 - 6:39

Amazon will stop shipping non-essential products to consumers in Italy and France, according to an announcement the company published in Chinese on the WeChat social media platform yesterday.The policy is an escalation in the e-commerce giant's response to preserve resources in regions hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak.An Amazon spokesman said the company made the decision due to a spike in orders and the need to respect anti-coronavirus safety measures in the workplaces.

Amazon to stop shipping non-essentials to consumers in Italy and France

Amazon will stop shipping non-essential products to consumers in Italy and France, according to an announcement the company published in Chinese on the WeChat social media platform yesterday.

The policy is an escalation in the e-commerce giant's response to preserve resources in regions hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

An Amazon spokesman said the company made the decision due to a spike in orders and the need to respect anti-coronavirus safety measures in the workplaces.

Amazon to stop shipping non-essentials to consumers in Italy and France

Amazon will stop shipping non-essential products to consumers in Italy and France, according to an announcement the company published in Chinese on the WeChat social media platform yesterday.

The policy is an escalation in the e-commerce giant's response to preserve resources in regions hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

An Amazon spokesman said the company made the decision due to a spike in orders and the need to respect anti-coronavirus safety measures in the workplaces.