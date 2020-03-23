Stock+market+closed+today+

Monday, 23 March 2020 - 7:44

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) will be closed today (23) and tomorrow (24) taking into consideration the curfew imposed on Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam Districts.

Accordingly, the stock market will be closed for the two days.

Last week the stock market transactions were suspended for four days.

This is in line with the government's announcement of holidays, taking into consideration the Covid-19 prevention measures.

Due to the sharp drop in the indices on Friday, transactions were temporarily suspended for 30 minutes within two minutes of opening the market for trading.