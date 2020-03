Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 0:17

World market price for fuel is still below US $ 30 a barrel

The price of a barrel of crude oil in the world market is still below US$ 30 a barrel, which has seen a continuous drop in the last few days.

Accordingly, the price of a WTI type of crude oil has reached US $ 23.38 a barrel.

A barrel of Brent crude oil was priced at US $ 28 and 62 cents.

Meanwhile, foreign sources said the coronavirus could lead to further drop in the demand for fuel.