Saturday, 28 March 2020 - 17:47

Demand for crude oil is down for the 5th week - US $ 24.93 per barrel

The demand for crude oil in the world market has come down for the fifth successive week.



The demand for crude oil has dropped for a few weeks due to the corona virus, and the price of a barrel of crude oil is currently trading at US $ 24 and 93 cents.