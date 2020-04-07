Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) closed for trading today (Tuesday 31)

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 - 8:36

The Colombo Stock Exchange has informed that the CSE will remain closed for Trading today (March 31)



The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) previously stated that they are compelled to close the market on specific days, in view of curfew.

Therefore, with the extension of the curfew, the Colombo Stock Exchange was closed for Trading on Monday 30 March.

Meanwhile, the CSE has also stated that they have put in place a comprehensive Business Continuity Management (BCM) framework to ensure the continuation of our services and maintain stability of our operations.