Dialog to Take 5G Technology Closer to Every Sri Lankan, Begins Countrywide 5G Showcase from Kegalle

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 - 17:48

Sri Lankans across the country will get a glimpse to the future of technology with the Live 5G Showcase by Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider, which commenced its cross-country tour at Kegalle Balika Vidyalaya showcasing the latest in global technology advancements and 5G capabilities.Dialog demonstrated the power of 5G and its capabilities as the number one network in Sri Lanka, through this 5G Showcase which commenced its tour to educate schools and the public on the next generation industrial and consumer applications delivered over 5G. Demonstrations included 360ᴼ Video Calling, 4K video streaming, ultra-high definition live video streaming through drone, VR gaming, Holographic Video Calling, AI Powered Digital Twins mechanism mimicking human actions in real-time and a Robotic Arm demonstrating the various possibilities of robotics in the field – all of which are only possible to demonstrate in real-time through a 5G wireless network which provides the required High Bandwidth, Ultra Low Latency & Massive Connectivity.The launch of 5G with speeds of over 1.4Gpbs along with less than 10ms latency and ultra-reliability will spark an unprecedented wave of innovation to enable communication beyond connecting people to bridge a mesh of connected machines all communicating with each other, centred around emerging technologies including Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Mixed/Virtual Reality and Robotics fuelling the 4th Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0).Renowned for being consistent with its promise of delivering the future, today, Dialog was the first in South Asia in each of the milestones towards commercial 5G, including conducting a fully functional and standards compliant 5G transmission in 2018, piloting a mobile 5G service, conducting a Live 5G showcase, and demonstrating 5G Mobile Speeds in excess of 1.4 Giga bits per second in 2019.