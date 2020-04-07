SL+rupee+depreciates+4.7+percent+against+the+US+dollar+

Wednesday, 01 April 2020 - 8:29

The Sri Lankan rupee had depreciated 4.7 percent against the US dollar as at 30 March.



The rupee has also depreciated against the Euro, the Japanese yen, the Sterling pound, the Canadian dollar, the Australian dollar and the Indian rupee.



Sri Lanka’s inflation, as measured by the change in the Colombo Consumers’ Price Index declined to 5.4 percent in March 2020 from 6.2 percent in February 2020.

The CCPI for all items for the month of March 2020 was 133.4 recording a decrease compared to the month of February 2020 for which