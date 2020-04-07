Launching+of+the+Saubhagya+Home+Garden+Project

Saturday, 04 April 2020 - 13:38

The government states that under the Saubhagya Home Garden Project, the distribution of seeds and plants throughout the island for a sum of twenty rupees have commenced in the country.

Addressing a press conference convened by the Department of Government Information, the Co-cabinet spokesperson, Minister Bandula Gunawardena stated that the seeds and plants will be distributed through Samurdhi Officers and Agriculture Officers.