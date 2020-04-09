Online streaming platforms (Netflix, YouTube) to regulate video quality to ease net strain

Wednesday, 08 April 2020 - 19:51

EXPLOSIVE SURGE IN ONLINE TRAFFIC SLOW DOWN THE INTERNET

STREAMING PLATFORMS REDUCE VIDEO QUALITY AND DOWNLOAD SPEED TO COUNTERACT HIGH ONLINE TRAFFIC

With the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic, currently everybody is forced to stay home as a precautionary measure. As a result, online usage is rapidly on the rise. There are many difficulties that are cropping up for online users. To control this situation, streaming media such as Netflix and YouTube have been reduced the video quality in Europe, and soon will be expected to do the same globally.

As self-quarantine measures around the world have made people more reliant on the internet to work, learn, communicate, stay connected and entertained, the usage of platforms like YouTube and Netflix have surged to new highs. Policy makers have pushed these streaming companies to reduce the size of their video files so as to not take up much bandwidth, forcing platforms such as YouTube to reduce video quality from ‘high’ to ‘standard’ across the globe.

In the coming days, due to the unprecedented consumer demand and increased internet congestion regulators will be monitoring internet traffic and take necessary steps to ensure Internet service providers can sustain this large online activity without decreasing the value of the services provided.